1/
Donna Marie Van Vooren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dracut

Donna Marie (Currie) Van Vooren, 71, of Dracut passed away on Thursday, September 17,2020.

Born in Boston on September 5, 1949 to her loving parents, John H. and Dorothy (Gregorvich)

Currie.

Donna grew up in Boston and graduated from South Boston High. She then met and married the love of her life William on April 22, 1967. Loving Homemaker and Owner of Ceramic Works formely in Bridgewood Plaza, Dracut.

She will be forever missed and remembered by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of William David Van Vooren. Loving mother of William Van Vooren Jr .of Jaffrey, NH and Scott Van Vooren of Hillsborough, NH. Sister of Michelle Morse of Salem, NH, and Patricia Cummings and her husband John of Lowell; a brother in law, Robert Lamacq; She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Diane Lamacq, and Lorraine Clancy and her husband John, and her brother John Currie.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Burial in Oakland Cemetery.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Donna Marie Van Vooren


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved