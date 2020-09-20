Dracut
Donna Marie (Currie) Van Vooren, 71, of Dracut passed away on Thursday, September 17,2020.
Born in Boston on September 5, 1949 to her loving parents, John H. and Dorothy (Gregorvich)
Currie.
Donna grew up in Boston and graduated from South Boston High. She then met and married the love of her life William on April 22, 1967. Loving Homemaker and Owner of Ceramic Works formely in Bridgewood Plaza, Dracut.
She will be forever missed and remembered by all who knew her.
Beloved wife of William David Van Vooren. Loving mother of William Van Vooren Jr .of Jaffrey, NH and Scott Van Vooren of Hillsborough, NH. Sister of Michelle Morse of Salem, NH, and Patricia Cummings and her husband John of Lowell; a brother in law, Robert Lamacq; She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Diane Lamacq, and Lorraine Clancy and her husband John, and her brother John Currie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Burial in Oakland Cemetery.
View the online memorial for Donna Marie Van Vooren