|
|
formerly of Dracut, MA; 63
MERRIMCK
Donna St. Laurent, 63, of Merrimack, formerly of Dracut, MA passed away on Friday January 3rd at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Lowell MA and spent most of her life in Lowell / Dracut MA until the past 12 years in Merrimack. Donna was the daughter of the late Adelard and Beverley Soucy. Donna worked as a secretary for the Lowell Public School system for many years and in her free time she enjoyed puzzles, dancing, time at Hampton Beach, Motorcycles, but most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Donna will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 5 years Steven, daughters Christine Adamczyk and her husband Chris of Dracut, Angie Peretti and her husband James of Merrimack, Cynthia Santos and her husband Michael of Pepperell, Michelle Ruszczyk of Lowell, a step son Steven Lyne, a brother Dennis Soucy, grandchildren CJ Adamczyk, Connor Peretti, Ella Santos, Drew Peretti, Gavin Santos, Hailyn Lyne, Rachael Adamczyk, great granddaughter Miya Adamczyk, Godchild Gloria Torres and several other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
St. Laurent
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Rd. in Merrimack on Friday January 10th at 9:30 AM.
Memorial donations in Donna's honor may be made to Home Health and Hospice, 7 Executive Dr,, Merrimack, NH 03054
To leave an online condolence please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Donna St. Laurent
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020