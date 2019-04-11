|
Dora A. (Trudel) Carpentier
of Wilton, NH, formerly of Pelham, NH
In Merrimack, NH, April 7, 2019, at Community Hospice House, Dora A. (Trudel) Carpentier, 92, of Wilton, NH, formerly of Pelham, NH, wife of the late Norman H. "Carpy" Carpentier. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Thursday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM NH at 10 o'clock. Committal Services will be private.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Community Hospice House c/o Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or Pelham Food Pantry at St. Patrick Parish, 12 Main St., Pelham, NH 03076 or the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2019