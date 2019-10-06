Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Dora "Dolly" Burke


1939 - 2019
Dora "Dolly" Burke Obituary
1939 -2019

Billerica

Billerica – Dora "Dolly" Burke - Age 80, wife of the late Thomas J. Burke and loving companion of John Luce.

She was born in Germany, April 30, 1939, a daughter of the late Oskar B. and Frida A. (Arendt) Stepat and lived in Arlington and Wakefield before moving to Billerica in 1995.

Dora was employed as a Test Operator for Analog Devices for 20 years and retired at the age of 63, she loved cooking, shopping and went out every Saturday night with her boyfriend John Luce for dinner and dancing which she loved and also loved listening to rock and roll music.

She is survived by her daughter Tina Burke of Billerica and her siblings in Germany.

Dora's funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
