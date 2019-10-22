Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Joseph's Cemetery Chapel
96 Riverneck Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora F. Campbell


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dora F. Campbell Obituary
Mashpee

Dora F. Campbell, 91 died on October 19, 2019. She was born January 28, 1928 in Lowell, MA to Joseph and Adoina (Gendreau) Geoffroy and educated in the Lowell Public Schools. Dora worked for Wang Laboratories for several years until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed her family and in 2001 moved to the Cape to be closer to them.

Dora was a regular at the Barnstable Senior Center, and she loved to crochet.

Dora is survived by 2 sons, William Campbell and wife Deborah of Mashpee and Edward J. and wife Kathy of Holyoke; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son David J. Campbell.

Campbell

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 23rd at Saint Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, MA.

For online condolences please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Dora F. Campbell, 91
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John-Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now