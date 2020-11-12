(Age 102)Fairfax, VADora was born on April 25, 1918 in Lowell, MA. She found eternal peace on October 11, 2020 at the Virginian Retirement Community, Fairfax, VA. Dora was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years, Paul S. Rousseau, President of the Central Savings Bank, Lowell, MA from 1973 to 1981.Before moving to Virginia, Dora participated in many community activities and contributed over a decade of volunteer service to Saint Joseph's Hospital, Lowell, MA. An avid golfer, she was a member of Vesper Country Club, Tyngsboro, MA.Dora is survived by her children: M. Elaine Rock of Davis, CA; and, Kenneth (Mary C. Sheehan), of Annandale, VA; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.Internment alongside her husband Paul will take place at a later time at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA