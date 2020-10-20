of Peabody, formerly of Westford
Dora DesAutels, 81, residing in Brooksby Village, Peabody, MA, formerly of Westford, MA, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at North Shore Medical Center.
She was married to Gerard DesAutels with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past July.
Born in Island Falls, ME she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Evangeline (Tilley) Gormley. She graduated from Sherman High School in Sherman, ME with the class of 1957. After high school Dora went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Farmington State Teaching College and her master's in Education from University of Maine in Orono
She was an Elementary school teacher at the Nabnasset and Cameron Schools retiring in 2004. Prior to teaching in Westford Dora taught in Maine and Reading, MA.
She was a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church of Westford, MA.
Knitting, gardening, sewing and above all else, spending time with her grandchildren were among her favorite things.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son and his wife Christopher and Jennifer DesAutels of Medford, MA, her daughter and her husband Corinne and Kevin O'Reilly of Norwood, MA, her sister and her husband Joan and Robert Fries of Fairport, NY, and her six grandchildren Gerard O'Reilly, Eileen O'Reilly, James O'Reilly, Eamon O'Reilly, Julie DesAutels, and Christine DesAutels.
Consistent with her wishes there will be no visitation. A private funeral and burial will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MassGeneral Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
