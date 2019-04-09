|
Doreen DiMego, age 75
Doreen DiMego, age 75, lost her battle with cancer on 4/3/2019.
Doreen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children Maris Smith (Louis) and Mike (Vicky), 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid Golfer, bowler, and loved spending time with her family. Most importantly, she cherished her role as "Nana".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's memory to M.D. Anderson.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2019