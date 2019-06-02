|
|
of Lowell LOWELL Doreen (Boon) McCullough, 90, of Lowell, passed away after a long illness on Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Joseph P. McCullough who passed away in April of 1995.
She was born on August 30, 1928 in Yorkshire, England and was the daughter of the late William and Florence Boon. She was a British war bride, marrying Joseph in 1945. A year later she migrated to the United States, settling in Lowell, where they began their family.
Doreen resided in the Belvidere section of the city and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She attended nursing school in England and continued to work in the nursing field while raising her family. She specialized in newborn care which was easy for her because she had such a kind, patient, and nurturing heart. At the age of 7 she learned how to knit and has since loved knitting, and even knitted right up until her last days. Above all else, she adored time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Joseph McCullough Jr., and his wife, Ebon of New Ipswich, NH, Margaret Brockway Krezanosky and her husband, Michael of New Port Richey, FL, Nancy Briand and her husband, Greg of Nashua, NH, Thomas McCullough and his wife, Lora, of New Ipswich, NH, and Toni Nolet and her husband, Michael of Lowell; her longtime companion, Charles 'Jack' Farrell, of Lowell; her seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren who all were the apple of her eye, her sister, Josephine Waring of England, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Doreen was also the mother of the late Francis McCullough and the late Patrick McCullough. McCullough FUNERAL SERVICES FOR DOREEN WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. BURIAL TOOK PLACE IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. DONATIONS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO: PULMONARY FIBROSIS FOUNDATION, 230 EAST OHIO STREET, SUITE 500, CHICAGO, IL 60611. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for Doreen McCullough
Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019