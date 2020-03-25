Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorene Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorene Grace Boyle


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorene Grace Boyle Obituary
of N. Chelmsford

June 10, 1947-March 23, 2020

Dorene Grace (McSheehy) Boyle, 72, of North Chelmsford passed away on March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was married to the late Thomas Michael Boyle who died in March of 2017. She was the daughter of the late John and Theresè (Geoffroy) McSheehy and the sister of the late Patricia (McSheehy) Fournier. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965 and was a member of the Chelmsford High School Alumni Association.

Dorene retired in 2018 after 40 years of service as a special education teacher.

Dorene was an avid reader, especially for Steven King novels and enjoy spending her free time at the McKay library. She was an active member at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son, Richard Krane and his wife Kathaleen of Hinsdale, NH; daughters Tamara McNulty and her husband Steven of N. Chelmsford, Jody Ronayne and her husband Paul Depetrillo of Pelham, NH; five grandchildren, Patrick and Shawn Ronayne, Amber Krane, Rhiannon McNulty, and Sophia Depetrillo; sister, Debbie McSheehy of Kansas City,MO; nieces, Jennifer Pate, and Melissa Burris, and a nephew Mark Kitsmiller.

Boyle

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the Chelmsford Library Book Fund of MacKay Library c/o Chelmsford Library, 25 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824.



View the online memorial for Dorene Grace Boyle
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -