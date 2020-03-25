|
June 10, 1947-March 23, 2020
Dorene Grace (McSheehy) Boyle, 72, of North Chelmsford passed away on March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was married to the late Thomas Michael Boyle who died in March of 2017. She was the daughter of the late John and Theresè (Geoffroy) McSheehy and the sister of the late Patricia (McSheehy) Fournier. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965 and was a member of the Chelmsford High School Alumni Association.
Dorene retired in 2018 after 40 years of service as a special education teacher.
Dorene was an avid reader, especially for Steven King novels and enjoy spending her free time at the McKay library. She was an active member at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son, Richard Krane and his wife Kathaleen of Hinsdale, NH; daughters Tamara McNulty and her husband Steven of N. Chelmsford, Jody Ronayne and her husband Paul Depetrillo of Pelham, NH; five grandchildren, Patrick and Shawn Ronayne, Amber Krane, Rhiannon McNulty, and Sophia Depetrillo; sister, Debbie McSheehy of Kansas City,MO; nieces, Jennifer Pate, and Melissa Burris, and a nephew Mark Kitsmiller.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to the Chelmsford Library Book Fund of MacKay Library c/o Chelmsford Library, 25 Boston Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2020