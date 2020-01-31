|
longtime resident of Lowell
LOWELL
Doris A. (Delisle) Burns, age 86, a longtime resident of Lowell died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Brightview Concord River in Billerica. She was the beloved wife of Thomas B. Burns, to whom she has been married for 61 years.
She was born in Lowell on November 27, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Irene (Charbonneau) Delisle. She received her education at St. Louis School in Lowell.
Prior to her retirement, Doris was employed for many years as a seamstress at the former Mederics Boutique in Dracut. Earlier in her career she was employed by the former Paris Shoe Company in Lowell.
In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, and camping, especially at Whispering Pines in New Hampshire and at Wyman's Beach in Westford. However, her greatest joy came from spending time in the company of her loving family.
Doris was a deeply religious women and was a longtime communicant of the former St. Louis de France Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas F. and Melissa Burns of Casco, ME, Kevin R. and Carol Burns of Tyngsboro, and David B. and Kelliann Burns of Lowell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sylvia A. and Michael Lake of Litchfield, NH and Brenda B. and Steven Weser of Billerica; eleven grandchildren,Jenny, Kristy, Jilliane, Corey, Tommy, Katie, Tyler, Shannon, Bryan, Kylie, and Erica; seven great-grandchildren; and many niece and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Robert, Paul, Roland, and Bernadette Delisle.
BURNS
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doris' Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Monday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM followed by her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 31, 2020