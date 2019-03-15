Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
144 East Merrimack Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
90 River Road
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Welcome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. (Conley) Welcome

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris A. (Conley) Welcome Obituary
Doris A. (Conley) Welcome
Devoted Mom

LOWELL - Doris A. (Conley) Welcome, 86, a longtime resident of Lowell died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald P. Welcome.

She was born in Lowell on June 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Marie Memèré (Crevier) Conley and James Conley.

Doris was an amazing woman who raised 7 children and worked for 30 years as the secretary to the director of the emergency room at St. John's Hospital in Lowell. She was devoted to the doctors and the staff and made many friends during her time there.

She was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of the Immaculate Con-ception Church in Lowell.

Even with her busy life, Doris found time for sewing, cooking, and ceramics. For many years, she was an active member of the LAOH.

She enjoyed spending time at home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her sister, Theresa Lyons, four daughters, Jackie Travers, Dot Welcome, Diane Welcome, and Alice Welcome; a son, Donald Welcome, ten grandchildren, Steven Welcome, Paul Travers, Lauren Travers, Jessica Procopio, David Welcome, Elizabeth Welcome, Michael Welcome, Jason Burns, Matthew Burns, and Christopher Welcome; five great- grandchildren, Jonathan, Makayla, Rylee, Ryan, and Sophia.

She was predeceased by two sons, Michael A. Welcome and David P. Welcome, a great- granddaughter, Rachael Welcome, a sister Jacqueline Hall, and a brother, James Conley.

WELCOME - Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11:30 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: - Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now