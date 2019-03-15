Doris A. (Conley) Welcome

Devoted Mom



LOWELL - Doris A. (Conley) Welcome, 86, a longtime resident of Lowell died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald P. Welcome.



She was born in Lowell on June 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Marie Memèré (Crevier) Conley and James Conley.



Doris was an amazing woman who raised 7 children and worked for 30 years as the secretary to the director of the emergency room at St. John's Hospital in Lowell. She was devoted to the doctors and the staff and made many friends during her time there.



She was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of the Immaculate Con-ception Church in Lowell.



Even with her busy life, Doris found time for sewing, cooking, and ceramics. For many years, she was an active member of the LAOH.



She enjoyed spending time at home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.



She is survived by her sister, Theresa Lyons, four daughters, Jackie Travers, Dot Welcome, Diane Welcome, and Alice Welcome; a son, Donald Welcome, ten grandchildren, Steven Welcome, Paul Travers, Lauren Travers, Jessica Procopio, David Welcome, Elizabeth Welcome, Michael Welcome, Jason Burns, Matthew Burns, and Christopher Welcome; five great- grandchildren, Jonathan, Makayla, Rylee, Ryan, and Sophia.



She was predeceased by two sons, Michael A. Welcome and David P. Welcome, a great- granddaughter, Rachael Welcome, a sister Jacqueline Hall, and a brother, James Conley.



WELCOME - Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11:30 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: - Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary