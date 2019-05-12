|
|
Doris (Hillebrand) Anderson
of Littleton
Doris (Hillebrand) Anderson, 91, of Littleton, passed peacefully on April 30, 2019 at Westford House Nursing and Rehabilitation after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Robert 0.; son Karl and his wife Janet of Littleton; son Peter and his wife Wendy of Medford; grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson of Somerville, Andrew Anderson of Pflugerville, TX, Matthew Anderson of Somerville, Scott Anderson and his wife Adrianne of Hudson, NH, David Anderson of Norman, OK; great granddaughter Edith Anderson of Hudson, NH; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Rosaline Hillebrand and her sister Jean Callahan. There will be a private burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton. A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Congregational Church of Littleton, 330 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. Donations may be in her memory to the Congregational Church of Littleton or the . Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019