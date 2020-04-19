|
Doris Ann Dolliver, 87, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of John Joseph Dolliver, the two would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in September. Beginning with the birth of their twin girls in 1956, she took great pleasure and pride in raising their six children and watching her family grow over the years.
Born in Lowell on August 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Grondine) and John Dewey Perrault. As a young woman, she worked in the shoe factory, Fair Haven and St. Joseph's Shrine Gift Shop. She found her most rewarding work as a volunteer for young adults at RARA in Lowell. She often shared that she learned more from them than they did from her.
Once retired, Dolly and Jack packed up the car each winter and drove to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There, they enjoyed many of their favorite times with friends and family for thirty years.
Always prepared, she happily opened her home and her well-stocked fridge to family and friends, offered a lifesaver mint from her pocketbook or handed a two dollar bill to a well-behaved child in a restaurant. She was generous with her love and her kind gestures.
In addition to her husband, Dolly will be deeply missed by her six children, Jane McOsker and her husband Timothy of Stoddard, NH; Jean Wojtas and her husband Michael, John J. Dolliver Jr. and his companion Gail Merrill, and Joseph Dolliver all of Dracut, MA; Cynthia (Jindy) McDermott of Methuen, MA; and James Dolliver and his companion Dianna Doherty of Windham, NH. In addition to her six children, Dolly leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her godson, Kevin Wilkins of Pelham, NH and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Sandy & Steve for their care and compassion, particularly over the past couple of weeks.
Due to the current health precautions of COVID-19, all arrangements have been held privately. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. A celebration of Doris' life is expected to be held on August 8th and all are welcome to attend. Please contact the family for details.
