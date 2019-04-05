|
Doris B. Myers
formerly of Lowell, MA; 79
BIDDEFORD - Doris B. Myers, 79, of Biddeford died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home. She was born December 16, 1939 in Lowell, MA a daughter of Victor and Simone (Courtois) Carignan and was educated there.
Doris had been employed with C.R. Bard, Inc. for 28 years retiring in 1990. Doris had been an avid bowler and an active member of York County Veterans Alliance.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Her first husband, Richard Kelley, Her second husband Roland "Duke" Myers, Her daughter Robin Balcom, Her brother Joseph Emile Carignan, Sisters, Lorraine Berube and Rita Landry.
Surviving are: Daughter, Sheryl Alber and her friend Dave Connors of Biddeford, Son, Michael Kelley and wife Linda of Michigan, Sister, Elaine Redman and wife Michelle St. Pierre of Nashua, NH, Sister-in-law, Gloria Carignan, Brother-in-law Armand Landry, Son-in-law Kenneth Balcom, 4 grandchildren: Melissa & Chip Hollins, Richard & Nancy Dec, Michael Kelley, Alycia & Joseph Hebert, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Saturday, April 6, 2019 1:00 p.m. at York County Veterans Alliance, Bradbury Street, Biddeford.
Services and burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Chelmsford, MA on April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doris may be made to a . To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2019