Doris Beatrice (Prud'Homme) Norwood
1937 - 2020
Goffstown

Doris Beatrice (Prud'homme) Norwood of Goffstown, NH passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. She courageously fought a long battle with heart disease. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul E. Norwood with whom she shared twenty-nine years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Reginald L. Boley in 1969.

Doris was born in Lowell, MA on May 6, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Japhet and Anita (Prive) Prud'homme. Being one of thirteen children, Doris left school after the eighth grade in order to help care for her younger siblings and her grandmother. She was a caregiver for most of her life. She raised six children of her own, as well as babysat for friend's and neighbor's children. She always enjoyed taking care of children. Later, she continued helping others with rides to medical appointments, grocery shopping or out for a cup of coffee. She worked at Dunkin' Donuts in Chelmsford for several years. Doris devoted her time caring for her husband, Paul, when he became ill in 2004.

Doris enjoyed crocheting, reading, puzzles, sudoku, word search games and most of all playing Phase 10 with family and friends. Always with a sweet tooth, Doris loved Butterscotch Sundaes with coffee ice cream. They were a special treat for her in her later years.

She is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Boley) Linehan and her husband Paul, of Auburn, NH, Mary (Boley) Frechette of Lowell, MA, Anita (Boley) Santiago of Lowell, MA; two sons, Leonard R. Boley and his wife, Mary of Westport, WA and Christopher P. Norwood of Coeur d"Alene, Idaho. Doris was blessed to have 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, close family members and friends. She was also predeceased by her daughter Pamela (Boley) Simard.

Arrangements

A private Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Doris's memory to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.



View the online memorial for Doris Beatrice (Prud'homme) Norwood

Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 18, 2020
Doris,A very good,good hearted women.very spiritual,always a good word for every one .loved sharing her family pictures.before her sickness
She loved gardening.Good cook.always ready to help others.Love Lucille
&Paul.Already missing our phone calls .God Bless you for sure.Much Light.
Our sympathy to all of the family.
Lucille &Paul Quijano
Friend
