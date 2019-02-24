|
Doris D. DesRosiers
Born in Lowell, MA to parents Eva (Berthiaume) and Joseph DesRosiers on January 26, 1924 passed away on Feburary 16, 2019 in Chesterfield, VA.
At 95 she lived a long life full of love, laughter and family. She is survived by her children JoAnn, Paulette, Susanne, Paul and Pamela. She had 7 grandchildren and many great, and great-great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed but her love and memories will live on through her family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019