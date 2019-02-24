Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris DesRosiers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris D. DesRosiers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris D. DesRosiers Obituary
Doris D. DesRosiers

Born in Lowell, MA to parents Eva (Berthiaume) and Joseph DesRosiers on January 26, 1924 passed away on Feburary 16, 2019 in Chesterfield, VA.

At 95 she lived a long life full of love, laughter and family. She is survived by her children JoAnn, Paulette, Susanne, Paul and Pamela. She had 7 grandchildren and many great, and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed but her love and memories will live on through her family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.