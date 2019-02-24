Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
For more information about
Doris DesRosiers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris DesRosiers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris D. DesRosiers


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Doris D. DesRosiers Obituary
Doris D. DesRosiers

Born in Lowell, MA to parents Eva (Berthiaume) and Joseph DesRosiers on January 26, 1924 passed away on Feburary 16, 2019 in Chesterfield, VA.

At 95 she lived a long life full of love, laughter and family. She is survived by her children JoAnn, Paulette, Susanne, Paul and Pamela. She had 7 grandchildren and many great, and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed but her love and memories will live on through her family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now