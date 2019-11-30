|
Doris E. Pike, age 87, passed away suddenly at her home in Dracut on November 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Pike, with whom she shared over 35 wonderful years of marriage.
Born in Dracut, MA on July 8, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Abraham and Aurore (Soucy) Masson. Doris spent most of her working years as a manufacturer for various companies, most recently Wang and Beauty Box.
In her free time, Doris enjoyed playing Bingo, as well as cooking and baking for her family. She also enjoyed making special trips to New Hampshire to head to the Dollar Store. Above all else though, Doris loved spending time with her family. Being a devoted mother and grandmother was what was most important to her.
Doris is survived by her five children, Carol Pike-Shattuck and her husband Joseph Jr. of Dracut, Daniel Pike of Dracut, Darlene (Pike) Quinn and her close friend Bill Doney of Dracut, Steven Pike of Dracut, and Brenda (Pike) Strules of Lowell; her 9 grandchildren, Joseph Shattuck IV, Jason Shattuck, Jamie Shattuck, Jeff Shattuck, Carol Shattuck, Johnny Quinn, Amanda Pike, Jessica Pike, and Tatyana Pike; her sister, Juliette Moore of Dracut, as well as many dear great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doris was the beloved grandmother of the late Darla Quinn.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, December 2, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
