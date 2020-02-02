|
|
Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and aunt
Ashland
Doris Gloria (Guevremont) Fitzpatrick, 93, passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at her home at the Residence at Valley Farm. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, a former longtime resident of Ocala, Florida, Framingham and Lowell, MA, she was the beloved wife of Raymond J. "Bud" Fitzpatrick who survives her and with whom she celebrated their 73rd anniversary on February 18, 2019.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 1, 1926, the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Rose (Arpin) Guevremont, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High, Class of 44. She was also the youngest sister of the late Rita (Mullen) Castellano and the late Lorraine Lemerise.
In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by two daughters, Gayle Delony and her husband Bill of Dunellon, FL and Lynn Patrick and her husband Jim of Mendon, MA, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Doris' pride and joy were her family and nothing was more important than time spent with them. She loved to dance, shop, and decorate the many homes she had through the years. She even redesigned floor plans for four homes that she had built for her and her family. She also loved reading, travel, sightseeing and time spent on Cape Cod. She was the consummate homemaker whose door was always open to entertain her many friends and family. She never met a stranger that she couldn't start a conversation with. She was genuinely interested in everyone and always had a smile for them. She was the ultimate "people person", who cared first and foremost about others before herself. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Fitzpatrick
Relatives and friends may call at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 276 Pawtucket St. at Fletcher in Lowell from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 1:00 o'clock. Her Committal Prayers will immediately follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing, may make contributions in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Doris Gloria Fitzpatrick
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 2, 2020