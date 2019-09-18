Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doris H. Boudreau


1932 - 2019
Doris H. Boudreau Obituary
Westford

Doris Helen (Chandonait) Boudreau, a long-time resident of Westford, passed away peacefully at the Chelmsford home of her daughter and son-in-law on Thursday, September 12, 2019 having reached the age of 87 three days prior.

Doris was born on September 9, 1932 in Waltham, Massachusetts. Her mother, Alice (LaPierre) Chandonait, predeceased her on August 2, 1981. A 1950 graduate of Westford Academy, Doris was married on September 4, 1955 to Raymond "Ray" Joseph Denis Boudreau. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his passing on January 23, 2003. A loving, thoughtful, and caring person, Doris was particularly happy to be surrounded by her family, in whom she took great pride. A homemaker, she raised five children in the Westford home she built with Ray, only having recently moved to Chelmsford after residing at the home for 63 years. She is survived by one sister: Shirley Hough and husband Ralph of Waltham; one brother: Philip Chandonait and wife Jeanne of Chelmsford; four children: Dana Boudreau of Westford, Christine Smith and husband Duncan of Chelmsford, Neil Boudreau of Chelmsford, and Kirk Boudreau and wife Marion of Wilton, NH; two brothers-in-law: John McCloskey of Waltham and John Chandnoit of Lehigh Acres, FL; a daughter-in-law: Debra Boudreau of Barre; two grandchildren: Michael Duncan Smith and wife Amanda of Reading, and Jennifer (Smith) Strout and partner Timothy Gawlik of Chelmsford; and five great-grandchildren: Jordan, Isabella, Mikayla, Abigail, and Hannah. Doris is predeceased by her son: Steven Boudreau of Barre; and three sisters: Margaret Johnson and husband John of Poughkeepsie, NY, Joan McCloskey of Waltham, and Alice Chandnoit of Lehigh Acres, FL.

Visiting Hours

Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday from 10 - 11 am in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her interment will follow the visitation in St. Catherine Cemetery, Pine Ridge Rd., WESTFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or . For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
