Ms. Doris H. (Bechard) St. Marie, age 82, a lifetime resident of Lowell passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by family.
Doris was born in Lowell on November 7, 1938 daughter of the late John Henry and Anita O (Arsenault) Bechard. A retiree of Raytheon Co. and SP & R Transportation of Dracut. Doris enjoyed her life with her family, friends and beloved dog Gemma. She loved playing cards and road trips.
She is survived by her son Donald St. Marie, Jr. of Lowell, daughters Debra St. Marie Maglio of Lowell, Diane Parolisi and her husband James Parolisi of Manchester, NH and Darlene St. Marie and her Partner Darren Laquidara of Dracut, MA. Her Grandchildren Donald St. Marie III, Douglas St. Marie, Danielle Del Buono, Derek St. Marie, Kristina Alikonis, Stephanie Khoyi, Steven Maglio, Michael Maglio, Krystal Ducharme, Jarrad Parolisi, James Parolisi, Amanda Diamantopoulos, Nicole Diamantopoulos and Marissa Santos. 15 Great Grandchildren, a sweet potato and many nieces and nephews. Her beloved Arthur Tanguay, many friends and loved ones including John Diamantopoulos. She was the sister of the late Alice, John and Brian Bechard.
Family and friends may call on Monday Nov. 23, 2020 from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Archambault Funeral Home 309 Pawtucket St. Lowell, MA, to be followed by a private prayer service. Relatives and friends are invited to Doris's graveside burial services at 1:45 at St. Patrick Cemetery 1251 Gorham St., Lowell, MA. (Due to current restrictions and to assure the health and safety of all those who attend social distancing will be in place and face masks are required.)
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Doris's memory to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, Lowell Humane Society 951 Broadway St. Lowell, MA 01854. View the online memorial for Doris H. St. Marie