Dracut - Doris J. (Gagnon) (Paré) Crider, age 86, a longtime resident of Dracut died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late James J. Crider, Jr. who died in 2015 and the late Leo J. Paré, Jr. who died in 1969.
She was born in Lowell on April 22, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Albert and Corine (Loiselle) Gagnon. She received her education in Dracut schools.
Earlier in life Doris was employed in the Lowell Mills and as a school bus driver for her family's business, A.J. Gagnon and Sons. She then went on to spend the remainder of her life tending to her home and family.
She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, she enjoyed bowling, going to casinos, and playing cards with her family.
Doris is survived by her two daughters, Debra Lee A. (Zaso) Hamersly and her husband Paul of Phoenix, AZ and Brenda-Lee A. Matte and her husband Raymond of Dracut; three grandchildren, Leo J. Paré IV and his wife Laurie of Westborough, Richard J. Zaso, Jr. and his wife Krystyne of Glendale, AZ, and Joseph L. Matte of East Boston; two great grandsons, Leo J. Paré V and Jaxon Paré; and her siblings, Jean Kendall, Albert J. Gagnon, Jr., Robert Gagnon all of Dracut, Donald Gagnon of Florida, Gerald Gagnon of Conway, NH, Diane Gormley of Glendale, AZ and Denis Gagnon of So. Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved son Leo J. Paré III, and sister of the late Shirley Lagassr and Harvey Gagnon.
CRIDER - Due to gathering restrictions, services were private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
. View the online memorial for Doris J. Crider