Doris J. "Dolly" Pinard, age 85, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on September 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Dolly was the beloved wife of the late Paul A. Pinard, who passed away in 1997.
Born in Lowell, MA on July 8, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Stephen H. and Doris J. (Stowers) Saunders. Dolly attended Howe High School and graduated with the class of 1952. She then went on to get a degree in nursing from Tewksbury State Hospital and Infirmary Nursing School. She was an LPN for Lowell General Hospital for over 32 years and was extremely passionate about her profession. She made every patient feel loved by refusing to let any patient die alone. She would stay with them even overnight so they had the company and love she would provide.
Dolly was a kind, loving, and devoted nurse. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, watching horse shows, and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time near the ocean when she could.
Surviving Dolly is her dear children, Debra Jo Marion and her significant other Donald O'Sullivan of Pelham, NH, Ruth May Terrio and her husband Steven of Meredith, NH, Jeffrey Watlack of Sanbornton, NH; her three grandchildren, Jennifer Tibbetts and her husband Eric Ives, Steven Terrio, Jr., Jessica Terrio and her great grandson, Cody Tibbetts; her sister Beverly Melvin of Peabody, and her dear nephew and helping hand, William Weed.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, September 30, from 9 am until 11 am. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11 am. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly's honor may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019