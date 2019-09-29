Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Elmwood Cemetery,
Methuen, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Elmwood Cemetery,
Methuen, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Pinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. "Dolly" Pinard


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. "Dolly" Pinard Obituary
of Dracut

DRACUT

Doris J. "Dolly" Pinard, age 85, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on September 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Dolly was the beloved wife of the late Paul A. Pinard, who passed away in 1997.

Born in Lowell, MA on July 8, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Stephen H. and Doris J. (Stowers) Saunders. Dolly attended Howe High School and graduated with the class of 1952. She then went on to get a degree in nursing from Tewksbury State Hospital and Infirmary Nursing School. She was an LPN for Lowell General Hospital for over 32 years and was extremely passionate about her profession. She made every patient feel loved by refusing to let any patient die alone. She would stay with them even overnight so they had the company and love she would provide.

Dolly was a kind, loving, and devoted nurse. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, watching horse shows, and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time near the ocean when she could.

Surviving Dolly is her dear children, Debra Jo Marion and her significant other Donald O'Sullivan of Pelham, NH, Ruth May Terrio and her husband Steven of Meredith, NH, Jeffrey Watlack of Sanbornton, NH; her three grandchildren, Jennifer Tibbetts and her husband Eric Ives, Steven Terrio, Jr., Jessica Terrio and her great grandson, Cody Tibbetts; her sister Beverly Melvin of Peabody, and her dear nephew and helping hand, William Weed.

Pinard

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, September 30, from 9 am until 11 am. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 11 am. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly's honor may be made to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Doris J. "Dolly" Pinard
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now