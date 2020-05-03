Doris L. (Belanger) Grady
1929 - 2020
loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother

LOWELL - Doris L. (Belanger) Grady, 90 a longtime resident of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger A. Grady with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. She was born in Lowell, MA ,on July 8,1929, the daughter on the late Armand J. and Aurore D. (Beauchesne) Belanger. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years by the City of Lowell School Department. Her greatest achievement in life was her family. She loved them all dearly and enjoyed every opportunity to be with them. Doris especially enjoyed dancing and was quite good at it even in her later years. She was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed bingo and trips to Foxwoods. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Karie Grady of Dracut, daughters Linda Mitchell of Dracut and Joyce Grady of Nashua, NH and daughter and son-in-law Lucy and Kevin Cornellier of Hudson, NH.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tina and her husband David Hampton, Erin Chiesa, Scott Mitchell, Tanya Mitchell, Craig Mitchell, Ashley Breault and her husband William, Adam Harrington, Kymberly Harrington, Tara Francisco and Derek Francisco and his wife Rebecca. She also was blessed with five great grandchildren Rae Chiesa, John and Charlie Hampton, Taegan and Jared Francisco.

In addition, she is survived by her sister Yvette Grady of Lowell, sister-in-law Eleanor Belanger of Lowell, brothers-in-law Richard Harrison of Lowell and Donald Grady and his wife Caroline of Chelmsford. Also, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Doris was predeceased by her son James R. Grady, USN in 1987 and son-in-law Robert G. Mitchell in 2020. She was also the sister of the late Andre Belanger, Anita Toupin, Gloria Rondeau, Irene Papillon, Monique Harrison and Gladys Belanger.

Donations in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @ www.stjude.org . To donate by phone, please call (800) 822-6344 and reference ID# 12002918.

Funeral Services were held privately. A Memorial Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Doris L. (Belanger) Grady


Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Service
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda & Joyce I'm very sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom.
Roland Maille rmaille@comcast.net
I am so very sorry for your loss. I have you in my thoughts and prayers?
Cheryl Gervais
Friend
We are saddened at another loss in the family. We will miss Doris's wit and humor and mischief. She cherished her family and friends and treated everyone as someone special. She lit up the room and was happy all the time. I feel blessed to have known her, and see her in all of her children. What a great soul with timeless spirit. We are so sad to let her go. May God bless you in such a stressful time, we send our thoughts and prayers and love. Leona, Philip, Bernie and Joseph Belanger
Leona Belanger
Family
I am sorry for your loss your mom was a wonderful lady. I remember hanging out with Lucy at the house growing up. Sending lots of love and prayers.

Carolyn (Carol) Bevins- Belley
Carolyn Bell
Family Friend
My sincere condolences to Lucy and her family. Your Mom was quite a woman who loved life and more importantly, her family. May God give you peace.
Rosemary Johnson-Lopes
Friend
Sorry for your loss Linda she was a great lady Jean and I send our love to you and your family.
Jeffery and Jean Desmarais
Family Friend
Kenny, Linda, Joyce and Lucy, our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. Doris was a great sister-in-law and friend. It was always a fun time visiting with her and Roger. We miss those visits. We know that she and Roger are happy together at last and that Jim and Bob will look out for them both. May God Bless you. Love uncle Don and Caroline
Donald Grady
Family
Doris and My mother Anna sat together in the dining room at Northwood they were quite the duo !! May they continue their lives together in a better place Connie Crupi
Connie Crupi
Friend
Mom, I can't even begin to imagine my life without you. I will always cherish our time together. Our special rides and conversations will remain in my heart forever. You brought such joy to our family and will always be with us. I love you so much and will miss you every day. Love, Linda
Linda Mitchell
Daughter
My deepest condolences to Linda, Joyce, Kenneth and Lucy. Aunt Doris was a GREAT Aunt. She always told it like it was in a kind way. Aunt Doris I know you're smiling and dancing in Heaven with Uncle Roger. Love, your niece Donna Noel (Grady) in Tennessee.
Donna Noel (Grady)
Family
