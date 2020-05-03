We are saddened at another loss in the family. We will miss Doris's wit and humor and mischief. She cherished her family and friends and treated everyone as someone special. She lit up the room and was happy all the time. I feel blessed to have known her, and see her in all of her children. What a great soul with timeless spirit. We are so sad to let her go. May God bless you in such a stressful time, we send our thoughts and prayers and love. Leona, Philip, Bernie and Joseph Belanger

Leona Belanger

Family