LOWELL - Doris L. (Belanger) Grady, 90 a longtime resident of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger A. Grady with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. She was born in Lowell, MA ,on July 8,1929, the daughter on the late Armand J. and Aurore D. (Beauchesne) Belanger. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years by the City of Lowell School Department. Her greatest achievement in life was her family. She loved them all dearly and enjoyed every opportunity to be with them. Doris especially enjoyed dancing and was quite good at it even in her later years. She was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed bingo and trips to Foxwoods. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Kenneth and Karie Grady of Dracut, daughters Linda Mitchell of Dracut and Joyce Grady of Nashua, NH and daughter and son-in-law Lucy and Kevin Cornellier of Hudson, NH.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tina and her husband David Hampton, Erin Chiesa, Scott Mitchell, Tanya Mitchell, Craig Mitchell, Ashley Breault and her husband William, Adam Harrington, Kymberly Harrington, Tara Francisco and Derek Francisco and his wife Rebecca. She also was blessed with five great grandchildren Rae Chiesa, John and Charlie Hampton, Taegan and Jared Francisco.
In addition, she is survived by her sister Yvette Grady of Lowell, sister-in-law Eleanor Belanger of Lowell, brothers-in-law Richard Harrison of Lowell and Donald Grady and his wife Caroline of Chelmsford. Also, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Doris was predeceased by her son James R. Grady, USN in 1987 and son-in-law Robert G. Mitchell in 2020. She was also the sister of the late Andre Belanger, Anita Toupin, Gloria Rondeau, Irene Papillon, Monique Harrison and Gladys Belanger.
Donations in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @ www.stjude.org . To donate by phone, please call (800) 822-6344 and reference ID# 12002918.
Funeral Services were held privately. A Memorial Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.