Longtime Tewksbury resident
TEWKSBURY
Doris L. (DeBay) Olson, age 92, a resident of Tewksbury for over 30 years, passed away at the Blaire House of Tewksbury on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Maurice J. Olson, who passed away on April 8, 2011.
Born in Somerville on March 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John H. DeBay and the late Margaret (Hunzelman) DeBay.
Doris was raised in Somerville, attended Somerville schools, and graduated from Somerville High School.
In her early years, she worked at United Farmers in the Davis Square area of Somerville.
Doris resided in Somerville until moving to Tewksbury in 1985.
Upon moving to Tewksbury, she became a communicant of St. William's Parish, and a member of the Tewksbury Golden Age Club and Senior Drop-In-Center.
She leaves her children, Dee Wallace, Nancy Ardagna, Joseph Olson, Jerome Olson, Frank Olson, and John Olson; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Doris was the sister of the late Mildred Daigle, Theresa Feno, Helen Echoff, Edward DeBay and Clarence DeBay.
OLSON
Doris L. (DeBay), Calling hours are Monday, Aug. 12 from 8-11 am, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. At Doris's request, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2019