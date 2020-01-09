Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish
1340 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA
View Map
Doris M. Belanger


1932 - 2020
Doris M. Belanger Obituary
lifelong resident of Lowell; 87

Lowell

Doris M. (Champagne) Belanger, a Lowell resident and widow of Raymond A. Belanger (1928-2006) passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 following an extended illness. She was 87.

A lifelong resident of Centralville, Lowell, she was born on March 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Hilda (Bourgeault) Champagne.

Doris was involved with many activities at St. Louis Parish and enjoyed being active with Cub Scouting for 12 years. She worked for the Digital Equipment Corporation, and was able to retire early. She and Ray spent years traveling and many winter months in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Family was paramount to Doris. They have many fond memories of camping for over 40 years. She looked forward to all the time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her four children and their spouses, Donald R. and Christine Belanger of Merrimack, NH, Leo M. Belanger of Lowell, Jeanne M. And Richard David of Farmington Hills, MI, Denise D. And Kenneth Regan of Pelham, NH; a sister Therese Lemieux of New Bedford; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pauline and Richard Waldron of North Quincy; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Richard P. Belanger.

Belanger

Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 8 PM on Friday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
