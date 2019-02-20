Doris M. (Thellen) Cote

of Lowell; 84



LOWELL - Doris M. (Thellen) Cote, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Atrium in Chelmsford. She was the widow of Albert J. Cote, who died July 14, 2012.



Doris was born in Lowell on November 6, 1934, daughter of the late Roland & Alice (Caron) Thellen. Doris was a lifelong resident of Lowell and a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish.



Doris worked for her husband, Albert's family business, Cote Bros. Movers of Lowell for many years as bookkeeper. She also ocassionally worked as a bartender and waitress.



Doris and her husband were very active with the Lowell Senior Center. She enjoyed puzzles, traveling, playing bingo and scat, and trips to Foxwoods.



Doris, is survived by her three children, Ronald Cote of Tucson, AZ, Diane Cote-Roy and her husband Roger of Lowell and Thomas Cote of Hollis, NH; five grandchildren, Christopher Roy, Taylor Cote, Zachary Roy, Samuel Cote and Cody Roy.



According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements by the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA 01854. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Associationwww.ALZ.org. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary