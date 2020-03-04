|
Beloved Sister
DRACUT
Doris M. Larose, 89, a Dracut resident, passed away unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on August 13, 1930 in Lowell, MA and was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Alvina (Parie) Larose.
During her free time Doris enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking. She loved to take long rides in the car, especially if it ended with a lobster dinner.
She had a love for children and was known to be an excellent babysitter.
In her younger years, she worked for Mr. Softy in his ice cream truck.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her brother, Walter Larose, and her sister, Irene Larose, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters.
LAROSE
It being her request, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
