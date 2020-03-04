Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
St. Joseph Cemetery
96 Riverneck Road
Chelmsford, MA
View Map

Doris M. Larose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Larose Obituary
Beloved Sister

DRACUT

Doris M. Larose, 89, a Dracut resident, passed away unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on August 13, 1930 in Lowell, MA and was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Alvina (Parie) Larose.

During her free time Doris enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and cooking. She loved to take long rides in the car, especially if it ended with a lobster dinner.

She had a love for children and was known to be an excellent babysitter.

In her younger years, she worked for Mr. Softy in his ice cream truck.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her brother, Walter Larose, and her sister, Irene Larose, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by 15 brothers and sisters.

LAROSE

It being her request, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Doris M. Larose
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -