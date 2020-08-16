Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother
New Hampshire Native
LOWELL - Doris McCoy Phinney, 101, a longtime resident of Lowell, died peacefully on August 9, 2020, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland D. Phinney Sr.
Born in Campton, New Hampshire, June 25, 1919, a daughter of the late Archibald D. L. and Nora (Emery) McCoy. After graduating from Plymouth High School in New Hampshire with the Class of 1936, she moved to Lowell and furthered her education the Lowell Commercial College.
For much of her career, she worked in bookkeeping and held secretarial positions at various companies. Prior to its closing in 1973, Doris was a Financial Secretary at Roger's Hall School. She was then employed in the office at Willow Manor Nursing Home until her retirement in 1981.
Doris joined Calvary Baptist Church in 1938, where she served as Sunday School Teacher, directed the Balcony Youth Choir, provided leadership for the Aim High and Tri Delta Youth Fellowships, served on the Board of Trustees, and held office as Church Clerk for over nineteen years. She was also a member of the Gamma Beta Class.
She is survived by a son, Roland Douglas Phinney Jr., a daughter, Ellen Payeur and her husband Roderick of Eliot, ME; granddaughters, Jill (Payeur) Cottis and her husband Doug of Wells, ME, Brigitta M. (Fielek) Theleman and her husband David of Wake Forest, NC, and Heidi (Fielek) Spry and her husband Stanley of Los Angeles, CA; grandsons, Jayson Payeur and his wife Sylvia of Salem, MA, and Travis J. Fielek and his wife Jennifer of Collierville, TN. Great-grandchildren, Emily and Hannah Cottis, Mary H., Sarah K. and James E. Fielek, and Savannah and Gia Payeur. A brother, Robert A. McCoy of California, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Nina M. Connolly, Eleanor Kane, and Marjorie E. Broad.
Funeral Services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mrs. Phinney's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Doris M. Phinney