Doris (Belleau) Paese Obituary
formerly of Lowell and Dracut

Doris (Belleau) Paese, 88 of The Villages, Florida passed away on April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands Frank Paese, Donald Paquette, and Omer Frechette and her brothers Raymond and Rosario "Al" Belleau. She was the daughter of Rosario and Rose Belleau and lived in Lowell/Dracut for 54 years before moving to Florida and worked in the Lowell Mills. Her beautiful smile and joyous living will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her children, Rori and husband Roy Moesta, Alan and wife Wendy Frechette, and David and wife Frances Frechette. In addition to 6 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral/Burial Services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2020
