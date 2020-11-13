Loving Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother
Doris Ruth (Godfroy) Jacques age 91 of Lowell passed away peacefully on Friday November 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert R. Jacques.
Doris was born in Lowell, Ma on December 4,1928 a daughter of the late Wilfred and Doria (Roy) Godfroy. She attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of St. Joseph Elementary School.
Prior to her retirement Doris had been employed for many years by Honeywell as an Inspector.
She had also volunteered at the Senior Center in Lowell for several years.
Her survivors include her Children: Richard Jacques of Lowell, Annette Dion and her Husband Robert of Methuen, Robert Jacques and his wife Maureen of Dracut. Her Son in Law: Robert P. Beaudette of Tyngsborough.
Grandchildren: Steven Jacques of Hudson, NH, Kara Huskey of Salem, NH Melanie Dion of Methuen, Bobby Jacques of Lowell, and Rachel Jacques of Dracut.
Great Grandchildren: Makenzie Jacques and Logan Jacques of Hudson, NH. Mason Beaudin and Blake Conway of Methuen. Charlea Jacques, Samantha Huskey, Armand Huskey and Ava Huskey of Salem, NH. Aiden Jacques, Bentley Jacques and Anastacia Jacques of Lowell.
Doris was also the mother of the late Michael Jacques and Rachel T. (Jacques) Beaudette and Grandmother of the late Nicole Lee Jacques and Great Grandmother to the late Nicole Jacques.
She was also pre deceased by her siblings: Roland Godfroy, Ravole Godfroy, Rosaire Godfroy, Rita Auger, Rolande Hobbs, Theordore Godfroy, Rejenne Fleury and Roger Godfroy.
Due to current restrictions Doris's Committal Services and Burial were held Privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her Memory to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME of Lowell (978 459 9315). View the online memorial for Doris R. Jacques