Doris R. Welch
1924 - 2020
of Westford; 96

Westford

Doris R. (Connell) Welch, of Westford, MA died on October 22, 2020 at Westford House nursing home.  She was a daughter of the late Leo and Yvonne Connell of Westford.  Doris was born in Concord, MA on June 25th, 1924.  She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Welch, brother Robert L. Connell, and nephew and godson Michael L. Connell.  

Doris attended Westford Academy and worked at Commodore Foods in Westford, MA and the A.G. Pollard Department Store in Lowell, MA.  She was an active member and supporter of Westford Seniors in her later years.  Her hobbies included bingo, crocheting and baking.  She always provided her delicious apple pies at the family gatherings.  Doris was a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Westford, MA.

She is survived by her sister, Lorraine C. Peterson and her husband, Ernest of Weaverville, NC; sister-in-law Brenda M. Connell of Holderness, NH; nephews Christopher R. Connell of Holderness, NH; Jonathan P. Connell and his wife Yalan of Alexandria NH; James J. Connell and his wife Sharon of Hudson, NH; niece Kathleen M. Connell of Westford, MA; niece-in-law Alison Connell of Andover, MA; Godson Michael R. Wahl; and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews.

Due to current gathering restrictions, Doris' funeral services will be held privately.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Doris' name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 North Main Street Westford, MA 01886



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Healy Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
