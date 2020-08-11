Hudson
Doris Rancourt, 88, of Hudson, NH died at her home on August 7th, 2020 after an 18-month battle with Follicular Lymphoma.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond (to whom she was married for 59 years), and her 4 brothers: Armand Chenelle, Rudolph (aka Bill) Chenelle, Donald Chenelle, and Raymond Chenelle.
Doris was born on January 30, 1932 in Lowell, MA daughter of the late Wilfred and Cecil Chenelle.
She was a self-taught professional seamstress and dressmaker who worked both out of her home as well as in the mills at Lowell Lingerie. Doris also pursued oil painting as a hobby.
She is survived by her son Donald Rancourt and his wife Louise, her son David Rancourt and his life-partner Shiela Burke-Bridges, and her sister Janette Letendre and brother-in-law Armand Letendre.
Visitation will be held at the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry Street, Hudson NH on Thursday August 13, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A private burial will take place at the Winchendon Military Cemetery. A limited number of guests will be allowed inside the funeral home to visit with the family for a limited amount of time on a rotating basis. All guests are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering.To leave an online message of condolence or for more information please visit www.dumontsullivan.com
. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Home, Health, and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Drive, Merrimack NH 03054.
