HudsonDoris Rancourt, 88, of Hudson, NH died at her home on August 7th, 2020 after an 18-month battle with Follicular Lymphoma.She was predeceased by her husband Raymond (to whom she was married for 59 years), and her 4 brothers: Armand Chenelle, Rudolph (aka Bill) Chenelle, Donald Chenelle, and Raymond Chenelle.Doris was born on January 30, 1932 in Lowell, MA daughter of the late Wilfred and Cecil Chenelle.She was a self-taught professional seamstress and dressmaker who worked both out of her home as well as in the mills at Lowell Lingerie. Doris also pursued oil painting as a hobby.She is survived by her son Donald Rancourt and his wife Louise, her son David Rancourt and his life-partner Shiela Burke-Bridges, and her sister Janette Letendre and brother-in-law Armand Letendre.Visitation will be held at the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry Street, Hudson NH on Thursday August 13, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A private burial will take place at the Winchendon Military Cemetery. A limited number of guests will be allowed inside the funeral home to visit with the family for a limited amount of time on a rotating basis. All guests are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Home, Health, and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Drive, Merrimack NH 03054.