of Chelmsford
Doris Rita Leo of Chelmsford died Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to the late Leonard Rocco Leo Jr. who died July 17, 2001.
Born in N. Chelmsford on June 2, 1928 the daughter of the late Eugenio and Anna Marie (Stabile) Fantozzi, she attended Chelmsford School System. She retired from Silicon Transistor Company.
Dear Rita was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved life fully and enjoyed time with her friends and family cooking together, sharing a meal, and laughter around her table. She was a free spirit who loved flowers, puzzles, playing cards, and bingo. The magic of Rita was that she formed special relationships with all she met. She will be dearly missed.
She traveled to France, Greece, the Philippines, Texas, California, and Kansas with her husband during his service in the Air Force, before returning to their home in Chelmsford. They wintered in St. Petersburg, FL.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, and served on their Hospitality Committee, and a member of the Chelmsford Elks Lodge 2310.
She is survived by 2 brothers, James Fantozzi of Summerfield, FL., and Michael Fantozzi of N. Chelmsford; her son, Leonard R. Leo III and his wife, Mary Anna Leo of Littleton, MA, daughters Estelle and her husband Perrin Dake of Boulder, Colorado, Donna Leo of Yountville, CA and Lisa Leo of Pacific Grove, CA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Kerri and Kristen Leo; Graham, Veronica and Juliette Dake; Tatiana and Tyler Myer; Xena and Zoe Mansfield; Alexandra and Isabella Rohrer; and Angela and Thomas Chebuske. She also had six great-grandchildren: Kegan Colsia, Jadon Surette, Koda and Emery Desrosiers, and Corbin Dake.
She was the sister of the late John, Frederick, and Nicholas Fantozzi, the late Lena Cummings, Ann Bonura, and Rose DePalma, her best friend and sister.
The family would like to express their gratitude to D'Youville Senior Care Center for their kindness and dedication.
Doris Rita Leo of Chelmsford died Jan. 27, 2020. Visiting Hours will be Thurs. from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Fri. at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020