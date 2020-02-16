|
|
of Lowell; 93
LOWELL
Doris T. (Monbleau) Rocheleau, 93, a Lowell resident, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. She was the beloved wife of the late Philippe R. Rocheleau.
Born in Lowell on November 15, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Yvonne (Croteau) Monbleau.
Mrs. Rocheleau had worked as a salesperson for the former Stuart's Department Stores.
She is survived by three children, Theresa Daigle-Breault and her husband Leo Breault of Clearwater, FL, Philippe Rocheleau and his wife Barbara of Dunn, NC and Albert Rocheleau and his wife Janet of Lowell; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Philippe D. Daigle.
Funeral Services will be held in the Spring. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Doris T. (Monbleau) Rocheleau
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020