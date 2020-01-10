|
|
Dr. Doris Theresa Pearsall
of Lowell, MA
Dr. Doris Theresa Pearsall of Lowell, MA died Tuesday, Jan. 7. Visiting hours Friday from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. Funeral Saturday at 9 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020