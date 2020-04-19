Lowell Sun Obituaries
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 683-2706
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
Doris Veronica Ginchereau


1924 - 2020
of Lawrence; 96

Mrs. Doris Veronica (Harnedy) Ginchereau, 96, of Lawrence, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center in Lawrence. The daughter of the late William and Julia (Minihan) Harnedy, she was born in Lawrence on March 30, 1924 and had been an area resident all her life. Mrs. Ginchereau was retired from the Mary Immaculate Nursing Home where she was the admissions director. She enjoyed playing bingo, and cards as well as square dancing with the Rocketeers, most of all she love to spend time with her family. The widow of Arthur Ginchereau, she was also pre-deceased by her two brothers William and Richard Harnedy. Mrs. Ginchereau is survived by her daughter Colleen and her husband Francisco DaSilva of Methuen, two granddaughters; Julia and her husband Andrew Rahmberg of Silver Spring, MD, and Gail and her husband Jonathan Lollis of Waco, TX. There is one great-grandson Connor Lollis and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mrs. Ginchereau's memory to the Mary Immaculate Health Care Services Covid-19 Response Fund, 172 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01841.

Ginchereau

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
