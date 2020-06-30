Loving Sister, Aunt, FriendDRACUTDoris Y. (Martel) Bellerose, a longtime resident of Dracut, died peacefully on June 25, 2020, in Dracut, aged 89 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Bellerose who died in 1972, and mother of the late Dennis Bellerose who died in 2005.Born in Lowell on December 19, 1930, a daughter of the late Antonio and Regina (Letendresse) Martel. She received her education in the Lowell school system.She spent many years in retail working at Stuarts Department Store in Billerica, and also Woolworth's Department Store in Lowell, as a Department Manager. Later, she worked at the Lowell Sun, where she was the switchboard operator for 21 years prior to her retirement.Those who knew Doris admired her for her strength, fearlessness, resilience, sense of adventure, and independent spirit. She was a great conversationalist with an insatiable curiosity and desire to learn. She was a skilled listener with endless stories of her own that could make you laugh, cry, or admire her even more. When you were in her company, she somehow always made you feel special and loved. Those special conversations will be forever missed by her family and friends.She is survived by her sister, Pearl Czerlonka of Lowell, and several nieces and nephews, Deborah Cocuzzo of Connecticut, Richard Czerlonka and his wife Jane of Tyngsboro, Karen Breault and her husband David of Dracut, Sheila Bailey of Dracut, and Eric Czerlonka of Saugus. Doris cherished time spent over the years with her dearest friends, Diane Mansollili, Lorraine Kuntz, and Jacqui Cohen who died in January. She adored Reba, her sweet Yorkshire Terrier.Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 9 to 9:45 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 10 AM. Face coverings respectfully required at all times while inside the funeral home. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Doris' life tribute at