Doris Y. Theriault
1929 - 2020
Retired Raytheon Inspector

TEWKSBURY: Doris Y. (Thibeault) Theriault, age 90, a longtime West Tewksbury resident, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Walter J. Theriault, Jr. who passed away on January 29, 2014.

Born in Lowell on August 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Maxime Thibeault and the late Marie A. (Deziel) Thibeault.

Doris was raised in the Pawtucketville area of Lowell, and attended Lowell schools.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 20 years by the Raytheon Corporation at the former South Lowell facility, where she worked as an inspector.

Doris was a former parishioner of St. Marie's Church in Lowell, where she was a member of the St. Anne's Ladies Sodality.

She enjoyed bowling, cooking, traveling to Florida, and hosting family gatherings.

She is survived by six children, Diane Theriault of Townsend, Gloria Zimmer and her husband Ralph of Tewksbury, Bobby Theriault and his wife Gail of Lowell, Mickey Theriault and his wife Dolly of Nashua, NH, Jerry Theriault and his wife Arlene of Lowell, and Shirley Schweizer and her husband Rick of Danville, NH; her daughter-in-law, Lorraine Theriault (wife of her late son Ronnie) of Tewksbury; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Doris was the mother of the late Ronnie Theriault, and sister of the late Annette St. Jean and Irene Frappier.

Calling hours in adherence to State COVID-19 guidelines will be Thursday, July 16, from 10-11 a.m. at Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, to be followed by her committal service at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 90 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford. Masks / face coverings and social distancing required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876. www.farmeranddee.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
July 13, 2020
Gail. I am very sorry about your familys loss. Carolyn Demers
Carolyn demers
Friend
