Dorothe Y. (Boissonneault) McGee, 87, of Lowell died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the D'Youville Senior Health Care Center in Lowell.
Born in Biddeford, ME, she was the daughter of the late Wilfrid and Armandine Boissonneault. She attended St. Andre's High School in Biddeford, ME.
Dorothe worked at Comet Plastics in Chelmsford. She was a devoted mother to her children.
She was a communicant of St. Margaret Church. Dorothe was a proud longtime resident of Lowell.
She is survived by her son, Gregg McGee and his companion, Kimberly McCarthy of Quincy, MA; daughters, Deborah and her husband, Gary Murchie of Lowell, Donna and her husband, Raymond Shuman of Hudson, NH, Doreen and her husband, Steve Newell of Franconia, NH and Darlene and her husband, Christopher Judge of Chelmsford; brother, Wilfrid Boissonneault and his companion, Estelle Beauchesne of Biddeford, ME; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Jeanne Belanger, Gertrude Dubois and Germaine Couture.
Dorothe Y. (Boissonneault) McGee of Lowell died Dec. 8, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 8am to 9:30am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 10am at St. Margaret Church in Lowell. Burial at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford, ME. Memorials may be made in her name to the D'Youville Foundation 781 Varnum Ave. Lowell, MA 01854. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 9, 2019