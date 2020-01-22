Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Sudol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea DeGrandis Sudol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothea DeGrandis Sudol Obituary
of Lowell

Lowell

Dorothea DeGrandis Sudol a Lowell resident, died unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital - SaintsCampus on Friday, January 17, 2020.

She was born in Lowell a daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Mosa) DeGrandis and grew up in Lowell. Dorothea was a graduate of St. Michael's Grammar School, and Keith Hall High School.

Dorothea was employed as a bookkeeper in her early life, than was employed as a Teacher's Aid in the Lowell Public School System.

She was involved in the Charismatic Renewal since August 1970. Dorothea has given numerous workshops and seminars on Healing, Inner Healing, and the Charismatic Gifts of the Holy Spirit throughout the United States and other countries. She was a gifted teacher, as well as a dynamic and captivating speaker. She has written four books on her many experiences.

She had worked and traveled extensively since 1970 with her brother, the late Rev. Robert DeGrandis, S.S.J., in his healing ministry.

Dorothea in recent years had enjoyed her weekly Wednesday meetings with close friends, hosting them at her home. She took special enjoyment traveling to New Orleans and the Louisiana area to be with her many friends.

In addition to her brother the late Rev. Robert DeGrandis, S.S.J. she is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law Gloria (DeGrandis) and Joseph Silin,

She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Kathleen and William R. Messenheimer, Stephen and Mary Jo Sudol of Dracut.

Sudol

Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothea's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Friday from 9:00 until 10:30 AM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut at 11:00 a.m. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in Dorothea's name may be made to St Vincent de Paul Society - St. Francis Conference, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Dorothea DeGrandis Sudol
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -