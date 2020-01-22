|
Dorothea DeGrandis Sudol a Lowell resident, died unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital - SaintsCampus on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born in Lowell a daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Mosa) DeGrandis and grew up in Lowell. Dorothea was a graduate of St. Michael's Grammar School, and Keith Hall High School.
Dorothea was employed as a bookkeeper in her early life, than was employed as a Teacher's Aid in the Lowell Public School System.
She was involved in the Charismatic Renewal since August 1970. Dorothea has given numerous workshops and seminars on Healing, Inner Healing, and the Charismatic Gifts of the Holy Spirit throughout the United States and other countries. She was a gifted teacher, as well as a dynamic and captivating speaker. She has written four books on her many experiences.
She had worked and traveled extensively since 1970 with her brother, the late Rev. Robert DeGrandis, S.S.J., in his healing ministry.
Dorothea in recent years had enjoyed her weekly Wednesday meetings with close friends, hosting them at her home. She took special enjoyment traveling to New Orleans and the Louisiana area to be with her many friends.
In addition to her brother the late Rev. Robert DeGrandis, S.S.J. she is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law Gloria (DeGrandis) and Joseph Silin,
She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Kathleen and William R. Messenheimer, Stephen and Mary Jo Sudol of Dracut.
Sudol
Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothea's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Friday from 9:00 until 10:30 AM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut at 11:00 a.m. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in Dorothea's name may be made to St Vincent de Paul Society - St. Francis Conference, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020