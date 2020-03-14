Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A)
Ayer, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
Still River Rd.
Harvard, MA
View Map

Dorothy A. (Madigan) Jaksina


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. (Madigan) Jaksina Obituary
of Harvard; 90

HARVARD

Dorothy A. (Madigan) Jaksina, 90, of Harvard, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. Her husband of 63 years, LTC Stanley C. Jaksina, USMC (ret), died April 6, 2018. Mrs. Jaksina was born in Ayer, October 27, 1929, a daughter of John C. and Gertrude C. (Crowley) Madigan and grew up in Harvard. As a result of her husband's career, she and her family moved frequently and had resided in Quantico, VA, Norfolk, VA and Ayer before returning to Harvard. She was a 1950 graduate of Newton Wellesley School of Nursing and was a member of the Newton Wellesley Hospital Alumni Association. She was a member of St. Theresa's Church in Harvard. She enjoyed golfing and was a longtime member of the former Ft. Devens Golf Course. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Robert F. and Cindy Jaksina of Townsend; a daughter, Ann L. Jaksina and her companion, Dan Lesnick, of Brownsville, VT; three grandchildren, Robert Jaksina, Jr., Kayleigh Pennell, Kim Jaksina and four great-grandchildren, Bryce Pennell, Ryleigh Pennell, Robert Jaksina III and James Jaksina. She was predeceased by her brother, John C. Madigan, Jr. of Harvard.

Jaksina

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Theresa's Church, Still River Rd., Harvard. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Monday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Dorothy A. (Madigan) Jaksina
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -