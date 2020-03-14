|
Dorothy A. (Madigan) Jaksina, 90, of Harvard, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. Her husband of 63 years, LTC Stanley C. Jaksina, USMC (ret), died April 6, 2018. Mrs. Jaksina was born in Ayer, October 27, 1929, a daughter of John C. and Gertrude C. (Crowley) Madigan and grew up in Harvard. As a result of her husband's career, she and her family moved frequently and had resided in Quantico, VA, Norfolk, VA and Ayer before returning to Harvard. She was a 1950 graduate of Newton Wellesley School of Nursing and was a member of the Newton Wellesley Hospital Alumni Association. She was a member of St. Theresa's Church in Harvard. She enjoyed golfing and was a longtime member of the former Ft. Devens Golf Course. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Robert F. and Cindy Jaksina of Townsend; a daughter, Ann L. Jaksina and her companion, Dan Lesnick, of Brownsville, VT; three grandchildren, Robert Jaksina, Jr., Kayleigh Pennell, Kim Jaksina and four great-grandchildren, Bryce Pennell, Ryleigh Pennell, Robert Jaksina III and James Jaksina. She was predeceased by her brother, John C. Madigan, Jr. of Harvard.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Theresa's Church, Still River Rd., Harvard. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Monday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 14, 2020