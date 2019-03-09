|
|
Dorothy A. (Doucette) Loder
of Tewksbury
formerly of Wilmington
Dorothy A. (Doucette) Loder, age 84, of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on March 6th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Loder, loving mother of Sharon Bostock & her husband Tom of Methuen, Rich "Dickie" Haynes & his wife Maria of Haverhill and Paul Loder & his wife Stephanie of Tewksbury, beloved " Grandma" of Christina Woodbury, Stephen Haynes, Jessica Mearls, Damon Loder and Fallyn Loder, great-grandmother of Alexander and Annika Woodbury, cherished daughter of the late Enos and Ann (DuLong) Doucette, dear sister of Evelyn Camuso of Saugus and the late Frances Melanson, Rose Surrette, Marion Surrette & Enos "Sonny" Doucette. Dorothy is also survived by her best friend Chris Youmans.
Family and friends will gather for a funeral service on Monday, March 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), Wilmington. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 10th, from 2-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Dorothy's name can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 9, 2019