Wilmingtonage 86, passed away on May 15, 2020 at the Blaire House in Tewksbury. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Richard Sullivan, devoted mother of Robert Sullivan & his wife Kathleen of Wilmington, Michael Sullivan & his wife Susan of Salem, NH, and the late Carol A. Holden, loving "Meme" of James Holden, Krystal Browne, Courtney Holden, Michael Sullivan, Kelsey Sullivan and Meghan Sullivan, "Great-Meme" of Joseph Browne and Braydon Sy, cherished daughter of the late William and Julia (Kiley) Murphy, dear sister of William Murphy of Wilmington.?Dorothy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.?Due to the current situation of the Coronavirus and for everyone's safety, the Sullivan family has decided to do a private service at this time.Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to New England Hospice, 190 Old Derby St., Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043.?Arrangements under the direction of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., Wilmington, MA.