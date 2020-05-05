Loving Mother and Grandmother
Lowell
Dorothy L. (Dixon) (Bernard) Cheney, a resident of Dracut, formerly of Lowell, Marco Island and Leesburg, FL, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of late John E. Cheney Jr. who passed away in 2016.
Born in Lowell on October 12, 1934, daughter of the late Ernest G. Sr. and Bernice K. (Roberts) Dixon. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1952 and attended Bradshaw Business School and Lowell Tech (presently UMass Lowell).
Prior to her retirement in 1994, Mrs. Cheney was employed for 30 years at the Ernest G. Dixon Jr. CPA office in Lowell.
An active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Dorothy was a Deacon, served on many committees, and prior to her retirement, was Assistant Treasurer for 25 years.
Mrs. Cheney was a member of the International Order of Rainbow Girls, Assembly 42, where she later served on the advisory board and was the recipient of the Grand Cross of Color. She belonged to the Eastern Star and Order of the Amaranth. She was also a volunteer at the Dracut Senior Center.
She is survived by a son, Steven J. Bernard, of Lowell, one grandson, Zachary S. Bernard and his partner Jill Dakin, and great-granddaughter, Alice Rose Bernard of New Bedford, MA, four step-children, Pam Cheney of Cape Cod, Stephanie Cheney of Weymouth, J. Scott Cheney of Lowell, and Jay Cheney and his wife Misty and step-grandson James Cheney of Lowell. She was the former wife of the late John G. Bernard, mother of the late Kathryn Jean Bernard and Douglas Alan Bernard, and sister of the late Ernest G. Dixon Jr. and Mabel E. Bennett.
Mrs. Cheney's Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Dorothy's tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Dorothy (Dixon) (Bernard) Cheney
Lowell
Dorothy L. (Dixon) (Bernard) Cheney, a resident of Dracut, formerly of Lowell, Marco Island and Leesburg, FL, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of late John E. Cheney Jr. who passed away in 2016.
Born in Lowell on October 12, 1934, daughter of the late Ernest G. Sr. and Bernice K. (Roberts) Dixon. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1952 and attended Bradshaw Business School and Lowell Tech (presently UMass Lowell).
Prior to her retirement in 1994, Mrs. Cheney was employed for 30 years at the Ernest G. Dixon Jr. CPA office in Lowell.
An active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Dorothy was a Deacon, served on many committees, and prior to her retirement, was Assistant Treasurer for 25 years.
Mrs. Cheney was a member of the International Order of Rainbow Girls, Assembly 42, where she later served on the advisory board and was the recipient of the Grand Cross of Color. She belonged to the Eastern Star and Order of the Amaranth. She was also a volunteer at the Dracut Senior Center.
She is survived by a son, Steven J. Bernard, of Lowell, one grandson, Zachary S. Bernard and his partner Jill Dakin, and great-granddaughter, Alice Rose Bernard of New Bedford, MA, four step-children, Pam Cheney of Cape Cod, Stephanie Cheney of Weymouth, J. Scott Cheney of Lowell, and Jay Cheney and his wife Misty and step-grandson James Cheney of Lowell. She was the former wife of the late John G. Bernard, mother of the late Kathryn Jean Bernard and Douglas Alan Bernard, and sister of the late Ernest G. Dixon Jr. and Mabel E. Bennett.
Mrs. Cheney's Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Dorothy's tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Dorothy (Dixon) (Bernard) Cheney
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.