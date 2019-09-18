|
Dorothy "Dot" Beckwith, 91, of Lowell, MA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care Center.
She was married to the late Paul Shireman, who died on January 23rd, 1990, and the late Mel Beckwith who died on October 1, 1985.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Marchacos) Georges.
Dot graduated from Lowell High School and went on to attend Sargent College in Boston majoring in physical therapy and fitness.
She worked alongside her parents at the family business the Blue Moon Restaurant on Princeton Blvd in Lowell where many big New York acts came to perform in the Starlite Room. Dot told a lot of funny stories of working the coat check room for the many events held there, she had a wonderful sense of humor and would get anyone laughing that was around her.
Dot and Mel married and raised their children in Westford MA while running their family business Beckwith Stables at their farm in Nashua NH. There they housed, trained and cared for harness race horses that would race on many tracks from Rockingham NH to Saratoga NY. Dot took the lessons learned in physical therapy at college and applied them to the horses that she cared for. She had a special bond with them and could handle some of the most ornery ones with a gentle nudge and kind word, a real horse whisperer. A colt born on the farm would go on to race and break records his earnings sustained the farm in a business that was hard work and meager pay, he was aptly named "Mr. Nashua."
Mel passed and Dot went on to marry Paul who along with her family moved the family farm to Union Maine where Dot spent the next 25 years enjoying the farm, chores, her animals, family and grandchildren.
Dot then moved back to Westford bringing her beloved dog Molly, she was a life-long lover of animals and enjoyed going on daily walks, exercising and working outside in the yard.
She is survived by her brother Peter Georges of Dunstable MA, her children & their spouses, stepsons, Wes & Diana Beckwith of Port St. Lucie FL, Bill Beckwith of Norton MA, sons, John Beckwith & Kathy Winslow of Millinocket ME, Tom & Carol Beckwith of Union ME, Jim & Nancy Beckwith of Westford MA, daughter Leah & Dave Lorentzen of Waldoboro ME, 16 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late George Georges, Martha Melancon, Dennis Georges, Evelyn Georges, stepmother of the late Bert Beckwith of Foxboro, MA, and grandmother to late Wesley Beckwith.
Memorials may be made in her name to The Humane Society ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
