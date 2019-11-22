|
of Hollis, NH; 95
Dorothy (Rowe) Duggan, 95 of Hollis, NH passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Lytelle Duggan.
Dorothy was born on Sullivan's Island, SC on January 21, 1924, a daughter to the late Rufus and Clara (Gignilliat) Rowe. Prior to her retirement, she was an administrative assistant for Raytheon for over 30 years. Dorothy was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Pepperell.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters; Darlene Whitney of Hollis, NH and Dorothy Fencer of Virginia as well as her many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is sadly predeceased by her son, David Duggan.
Duggan
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dorothy for a period of visitation on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Grace Baptist Church, 42 River Road, Pepperell. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Westford.
Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 22, 2019