|
|
Chelmsford
Dorothy Elizabeth (Sjobohm) Hoefler, born on April 13, 1934, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill Massachusetts. Dorothy was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, the only child of Curt and Lisa Sjobohm. After high school she worked in the secretarial field at the Washburn Company in Worcester. In 1957 she married her husband of 62 years, Charles Hoefler. She moved from Worcester to East Orange NJ and ultimately to Chelmsford Massachusetts in 1960. Dorothy appreciated the meditative qualities of walking, practicing yoga, Tai Chi, sewing, and embroidery. She was a lifelong learner who pursued her interests in health, nutrition, and philosophy. She was a woman who lived by the motto, "Everything in Moderation", except when applied to the work ethic. After her mother passed, Dorothy spent numerous years as an ombudsman for several long-term care and nursing homes in the Chelmsford and Lowell area. Dorothy is survived by her husband Charles, a daughter, son Peter, and two grandchildren. There are no planned memorial services for Dorothy Hoefler. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Dorothy E. Hoefler
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019