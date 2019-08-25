|
|
Dorothy J. (Wood) Blazonis
of Andover, MA
Dorothy J. (Wood) Blazonis, of Andover, MA, passed away on August 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Dorothy was born on June 30, 1946, in Lowell, MA, to Jane (Keene) Wood and William D. Wood. She graduated from Lowell High School, attended Fisher College in Boston, and was employed for many years as a commercial analyst for the New England Telephone Company.
Dorothy will be dearly missed by her daughters, Amie Jane Blazonis of Londonderry, NH, and Mary Elizabeth Blazonis of Georgetown, MA; and brothers William D. Wood, Jr., of Nashua, NH and Peter C. Wood (Joanne) of Wilkes-Barre, PA. The greatest joys of Dorothy's life were her grandchildren: Dean, Madison, and Lilly Haggett of Londonderry, NH; and Tate, Lolah, Piper, and Talan Blazonis of Georgetown, MA.
Survivors also include half-brothers Edward W. Wood (Dorothy) and Robert T. Wood of Montana, half-sisters Maryanne Barry (Raymond) and Tracie L. Wood of Pennsylvania, as well as several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, and by her husband, Michael A. Blazonis of Dracut, MA.
A private Celebration of Life is planned
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019